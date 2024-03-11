All Sections
Ukraine's border guards comment on situation at Polish border amidst protests by farmers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 11 March 2024, 13:01
Ukraine's border guards comment on situation at Polish border amidst protests by farmers
Photo: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Polish farmers are continuing to blockade or restrict cargo traffic at five checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGU); Andriii Demchenko, spokesman for the SBGU, on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Demchenko: "As of now, Polish farmers are blocking five checkpoints. On the night of 8–9 March, Polish farmers stopped blocking traffic travelling through the Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoint. We have seen quite a lot of traffic using this checkpoint in the last few days, and the border can be crossed both ways there. Though of course there is a bit of a queue: 600 trucks were waiting there this morning…

As of this morning, there were 1,700 trucks waiting [to cross the border] at the five checkpoints where cargo traffic is still being restricted or obstructed. The longest queue is at the Yahodyn checkpoint."

Details: Polish farmers are continuing to restrict or obstruct cargo traffic at the Dorohusk–Yahodyn, Zosin–Ustyluh, Dołhobyczów–Uhryniv, Hrebenne–Rava-Ruska, and Medyka–Shehyni.

According to the Polish border guards, protesters started blocking trucks travelling from Ukraine to Poland through the Uhryniv checkpoint at 09:00 on Monday, 11 March. Four trucks were being allowed to leave Poland every hour.

Poland also said at 09:21 that protesters at the Zosin–Ustyluh checkpoint would not let any trucks enter Poland from Ukraine and would only allow six cargo vehicles to enter Ukraine via the checkpoint every hour. It is unclear how long these restrictions will last.

Other available information indicates that Polish protesters are planning to resume blocking the Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoint on 13 March.

As of 12:00 (Kyiv time) on 11 March, buses and cars can freely travel through all of the checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian borders.

Subjects: siegePolandState Border Guard Service
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

