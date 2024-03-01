Border blockade: Polish farmers refuse to let any lorries pass through Shehyni checkpoint

Polish farmers, who continue to block the movement of freight transport at six border crossing points with Ukraine, have refused to let any lorries pass through the Shehyni checkpoint at around 13:00.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Today [1 March 2024], we have a certain change at the Shehyni checkpoint. The Polish side informed us that at 13:00, Polish farmers refused to let any lorries travelling either towards Ukraine or Poland pass through the checkpoint.

However, even before that, a critically low number of lorries could cross the border in this area. For example, only 47 vehicles crossed the border in both directions [i.e. entered either Ukraine or Poland]. No lorries have moved at all after 13:00."

Details: Altogether, the Polish protesters continue to block the operations at six checkpoints: Yahodyn, Ustyluh, Uhryniv, Rava-Ruska, Shehyni and Krakivets.

Update: Demchenko specified to Ukrainska Pravda that, according to early reports, the Polish protesters intend to fully block freight transport from passing the checkpoints until midnight.

