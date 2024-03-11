All Sections
Russian forces step up their activity near Novomykhailivka

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 11 March 2024, 13:43
Russian forces became more active in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka and near the Vremivka Bulge on Monday, 11 March. Russia appears to be deploying reserve forces in this area.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Lykhovii: "Since the beginning of Monday [11 March], enemy forces started to undertake somewhat more active operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka (the Novopavlivka front) and along the Vremivka Bulge (the villages of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske).

Territories along this bulge were liberated during the Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer [...]

Enemy forces want to advance and to continue pressing on the villages of Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka and near the city of Krasnohorivka. As for today, no positions have been lost, and enemy forces have seen no success."

Details: Lykhovii said that Russia has deployed reserve forces to the Novopavlivka front, with a tank regiment being transferred from another front.

As before, the Novopavlivka and Avdiivka fronts remain the most active, and the line of contact is constantly shifting: "Yesterday we lost one position but recovered two others."

Lykhovii also said that 60% of all clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are occurring within the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces (OSG).

On 10 March, Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 45 times within the Tavriia OSG’s area of responsibility, with Russian forces carrying out 25 airstrikes, 3 missile strikes and 90 drone attacks, and shelling Ukrainian forces 1,053 times. 

Russian forces also made 25 attempts to conduct assault operations on the Novopavlivka front, 17 on the Avdiivka front and 3 on the Orikhiv front.

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces lost 392 military personnel and 47 units of weapons and equipment within the Tavriia OSG’s area of responsibility.

Subjects: warDonetsk Oblast
