Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

Four people were injured in Russian bombardments of Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 11 March.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian troops struck the town of Vovchansk at around 13:30, injuring a woman, 70. The Russians also damaged 8 residential buildings.

Russian forces attacked the Kupiansk district after 13:00. Three men were injured in the village of Hlushkivka. They have been hospitalised and are currently receiving medical care.

Syniehubov further added that the Russians also attacked the village of Kutuzivka in the Kharkiv district with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. No people were injured.

