Russia produces almost three times more artillery shells than US and Europe provide Ukraine with

Economichna PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 16:22
Russia produces almost three times more artillery shells than US and Europe provide Ukraine with
Photo: Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Russia produces 250,000 shells per month, nearly three times what the United States and Europe produce for delivery to Ukraine combined.

Source: CNN, citing NATO intelligence data.

Quote: "Russia is producing about 250,000 artillery munitions per month, or about 3 million a year. Collectively, the US and Europe have the capacity to generate only about 1.2 million munitions annually to send to Kyiv," CNN reports. 

The United States Army plans to produce 100,000 artillery shells per month by the end of 2025, which is less than half of Russia's monthly production. However, even that figure is now out of reach, with US$60 billion in aid for Ukraine stuck in Congress, according to a senior US Army official last week.

"What we are in now is a production war. The outcome in Ukraine depends on how each side is equipped to conduct this war," a senior NATO official told CNN.

According to officials, Russia is currently firing approximately 10,000 shells per day, compared to 2,000 from Ukraine. According to a European intelligence official, the ratio is even worse in some areas along the 600-mile front line.

The ammunition shortage comes at perhaps the most critical point in Ukraine's military effort since Russia's first invasion of Kyiv in February 2022. American funds for arming Ukraine dried up, and Republican opposition in Congress effectively halted further funding.

