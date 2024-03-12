All Sections
Chancellor Scholz rejects Taurus-Storm Shadow missile swap

European PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 10:51
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again unequivocally refused to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine when asked about the possibility of doing so via a quid-pro-quo exchange of missiles with the United Kingdom.

Source: dpa, citing Scholz at a press conference in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I have expressed myself clearly. My role as chancellor and head of government is to be precise and not create any false expectations. My answers are clear enough," said Scholz, responding to a question about whether he is considering the possibility of restocking missiles that the UK sends to Ukraine instead of directly sending Germany’s own missiles.

He reiterated that he does not want to provide the Ukrainians with the weaponry without German verification of the targeting system, which, in his opinion, requires the presence of German operators in Ukraine. 

Scholz also stated that he is afraid Germany could be drawn into the war.

Background:

  • On 9 March, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron suggested that Germany should exchange Taurus missiles for British Storm Shadows so that Ukraine can be provided with long-range weapons.
  • Anton Hofreiter, a member of the German Bundestag from the Green Party, supported the UK proposal, but Johann Wadephul, Deputy Head of Germany’s CDU/CSU, a centre-right Christian democratic political alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union, opposed the idea, saying that Ukraine should receive Tauri directly.
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock supported her UK counterpart David Cameron's proposal to swap cruise missiles as a way of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons.

