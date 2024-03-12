Approval of Ukraine's EU accession negotiation framework faces possible delays

Politico has reported that the European Commission will present the negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU on 12 March, but its approval may be delayed for several more months.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: The European Commission is expected to lay out the so-called negotiation frameworks for Ukraine and Moldova on 12 March. Those are the documents that define the general principles of future accession negotiations. Afterward, they are to be discussed and approved by the member states.

Advertisement:

"EU diplomats and officials warn an agreement between the 27 European capitals – which is needed for the formal start of the negotiations – is unlikely to happen before the June European elections," Politico noted.

Among other factors, some countries do not want Ukraine and Moldova to outpace Bosnia and Herzegovina on the path to EU accession.

Politico’s sources stated that the European Commission will give a positive recommendation for starting accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina on 12 March. The following week, EU leaders will discuss this recommendation at a meeting in Brussels.

In addition, the European Commission is set to present a document regarding the EU's preparation for future enlargement. Initially it was expected at the end of February, but according to Politico's information, the presentation has been postponed to 20 March.

Background:

In January, the European Commission began work on a draft negotiating framework for Ukraine – a document that outlines the principles and procedures for conducting negotiations on EU accession.

During a visit to Kyiv last week, Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, confirmed that this week, the EC will prepare draft negotiation frameworks to be recommended for approval by member states once Ukraine meets all requirements.

On 11 March, Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, stated that Kyiv implemented all European Commission recommendations needed for the EU to approve the framework for Ukraine’s membership negotiations.

Support UP or become our patron!