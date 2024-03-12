Russia imposes entry ban on Baltic State officials citing "hostile policy"

Russia has announced a ban on entry for 347 Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian citizens. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has announced a ban on entry for 347 Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian citizens, including many current and former high-ranking officials. The ban also extends to two former presidents, Egils Levits and Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga.

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation explained these measures by the Baltic States’ "hostile policy" towards Russia, citing their advocacy for tougher sanctions and greater military support for Ukraine, alleged "interference in Russia's internal affairs, persecution of Russian-speaking populations, a campaign to demolish monuments to Soviet liberators, rewriting history, and glorification of Nazism".

The full list of 347 names has not been published. The ministry said it was possible that more names would be added to the list.

Among the disclosed names are virtually all key ministers of the Latvian government, including Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš and Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs, as well as two former presidents, Egils Levits and Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga.

Earlier, Russia put Estonian PM Kaja Kallas and Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop on the wanted list for "destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers".

Kallas stated that she was not intimidated by such decisions of Russia. Meanwhile, the Estonian authorities noted that being on Russia's wanted list will make foreign travel riskier for Kaja Kallas.

