Ukrainian defence industry company successfully tests Novator armoured car – photo

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 12 March 2024, 16:32
Ukrainian defence industry company successfully tests Novator armoured car – photo
Photo: Ukrainian Armor

Ukrainian Armor defence industry company has reported the Novator 10-seater specialised armoured car equipped with the domestically produced TAVRIA-14.5 combat remote-controlled module has successfully passed the tests.

Source: Ukrainian Armor

Quote: "The TAVRIIA-14.5 combat vehicle is a combat remote-controlled uninhabited turret armed with a 14.5 mm machine gun (Volodymyrov tank machine gun) carrying 200 rounds of ammunition.

TAVRIIA-14.5, equipped with the latest and most unique weapon control system, which includes a high-quality stabilisation system, can capture and follow targets while also successfully hitting enemy targets in motion.

The TAVRІIA-14.5 has an optical-electronic module that can detect targets up to 5 kilometres away, day or night.

The combat module's armour protection level corresponds to NATO STANAG 1."

 
the Novator 10-seater specialised armoured car
Photo: Ukrainian Armor

Details: The combat module's developer provides an appropriate level of armour protection for the optoelectronic module's housing and weapon control system components, reports suggest.

Ukrainian Armor also points out that the use of high-speed manoeuvrable armoured vehicles equipped with remotely controlled combat modules not only expands the opportunities for fighting at a distance, but also saves soldiers’ lives.

 
The TAVRIIA-14.5 combat vehicle
Photo: Ukrainian Armor

