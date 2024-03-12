Russians increase pressure on Tavriia front but still don't have assault force for advancing – Ukrainian forces spokesman

The Russians have become more active on the Tavriia front over the past day, yet there are no signs that they are preparing a assault force to breach the Ukrainian defence.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group (OSG), on the joint 24/7 newscast, cited by the news agency Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The Russians have increased their activity today. There were 11 combat clashes between 00:00 and 06:00 all along the front line. As of this morning, 15 combat clashes had been documented on the Donetsk front and six on the Zaporizhzhia front."

Details: Lykhovii noted that two-thirds of the clashes along the front line occur in the Tavriia OSG’s area of responsibility. He added that the combat action is intense, and the Russians are continuing their attempts to achieve certain "political objectives" ahead of the Russian presidential elections.

Lykhovii said the fighting is heavy everywhere in the group’s area of responsibility. The Novopavlivka front remains especially active, as does the Avdiivka front.

"The Orikhiv and Zaporizhzhia fronts are also fairly intense: the enemy attacks with small assault groups to no avail. But the more they attack, the bigger the losses that are inflicted on them," he stressed.

Asked whether there are any signs of the Russians forming a "punch" to breach the Ukrainian defence, Lykhovii said no.

He explained that the total number of Russians on each section "remains more or less constant".

Quote: "We see all the Russians’ attempts to conduct a rotation, to reinforce their units that are being destroyed, but there are no grounds to state that they are forming a "punch" to breach deep into our defence on any of the fronts in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group."

Details: In total, there are around 48,000 Russian soldiers on the Avdiivka front, and around 50,000 on the Zaporizhzhia front.

