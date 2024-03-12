All Sections
Russians strike Huliaipole with artillery, injuring two women

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 March 2024, 18:16
Russians strike Huliaipole with artillery, injuring two women
On 12 March, Russian troops fired artillery on the settlement of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two women.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Two women were injured as a result of enemy shelling in Huliaipole. The invaders once again targeted frontline settlements with artillery.

In the afternoon, they opened fire on Huliaipole, injuring two local residents aged 63 and 77."

Details: The police provided medical assistance to the women and took them to hospital.

