Russians strike Huliaipole with artillery, injuring two women
Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 18:16
On 12 March, Russian troops fired artillery on the settlement of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two women.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Two women were injured as a result of enemy shelling in Huliaipole. The invaders once again targeted frontline settlements with artillery.
Advertisement:
In the afternoon, they opened fire on Huliaipole, injuring two local residents aged 63 and 77."
Details: The police provided medical assistance to the women and took them to hospital.
Support UP or become our patron!