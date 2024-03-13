Russia loses 980 soldiers and 32 artillery systems in one day
Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 08:46
Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine as it has lost 980 soldiers, 5 tanks, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 32 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 426,870 (+980) military personnel;
- 6,752 (+5) tanks;
- 12,921 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,554 (+32) artillery systems;
- 1,017 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 715 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,205 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,919 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,932 (+62) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,699 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!