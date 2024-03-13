All Sections
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 32 artillery systems in one day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 March 2024, 08:46
Ukrainian defender. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine as it has lost 980 soldiers, 5 tanks, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 32 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 426,870 (+980) military personnel;
  • 6,752 (+5) tanks;
  • 12,921 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,554 (+32) artillery systems;
  • 1,017 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 715 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,205 (+22)  strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,919 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,932 (+62) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,699 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

