Russia loses 980 soldiers and 32 artillery systems in one day

Ukrainian defender. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine as it has lost 980 soldiers, 5 tanks, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 32 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

426,870 (+980) military personnel;

6,752 (+5) tanks;

12,921 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

10,554 (+32) artillery systems;

1,017 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

715 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,205 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,919 (+1) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,932 (+62) vehicles and tankers;

1,699 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!