Polish protesters to resume blockade of Krakivets checkpoint

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 11:49
Polish protesters to resume blockade of Krakivets checkpoint
Polish protesters. Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland has reported that farmers’ protests and blockading of freight traffic at the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint will resume at 11:00 on Wednesday, 13 March.

Source: Ukraine's State Customs Service

Details: The protest action will include:

  • Representatives of Polish farmers and hauliers blocking the road used by lorries leaving Poland and entering Ukraine at a distance of up to 1 km from the checkpoint;
  • Representatives of Polish farmers blocking the A4 motorway at a distance of up to 500 m from the checkpoint (no blockade has been carried out at this location before).

Passenger traffic (cars and buses) will be free to enter Ukraine and Poland.

Background: On the night of 8-9 March, Polish farmers stopped the blockade of the Krakivets checkpoint, which they plan to resume around 13 March.

