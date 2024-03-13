Polish protesters to resume blockade of Krakivets checkpoint

Poland has reported that farmers’ protests and blockading of freight traffic at the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint will resume at 11:00 on Wednesday, 13 March.

Source: Ukraine's State Customs Service

Details: The protest action will include:

Advertisement:

Representatives of Polish farmers and hauliers blocking the road used by lorries leaving Poland and entering Ukraine at a distance of up to 1 km from the checkpoint;

Representatives of Polish farmers blocking the A4 motorway at a distance of up to 500 m from the checkpoint (no blockade has been carried out at this location before).

Passenger traffic (cars and buses) will be free to enter Ukraine and Poland.

Background: On the night of 8-9 March, Polish farmers stopped the blockade of the Krakivets checkpoint, which they plan to resume around 13 March.

Support UP or become our patron!