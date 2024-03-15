All Sections
Czech PM reluctant to discuss Ukraine ammunition deal details in presence of Slovak PM – media

Friday, 15 March 2024, 08:41
Czech PM reluctant to discuss Ukraine ammunition deal details in presence of Slovak PM – media
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala allegedly adjusted his talking points with allies regarding the initiative to procure 800,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine after learning that the pro-Russian Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, would also be present at the table.

Source: European Pravda, citing Aktualne

Three weeks ago in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron convened a meeting of allies to exchange views on how to address Ukraine's most urgent needs collectively. 

Initially, Fiala planned to provide more details on where the Czech Republic "found" 800,000 artillery rounds that could be purchased for Ukraine from third countries, including their origin and cost.

At first, around 15 leaders were expected to attend the meeting, but it later became known that more would join, including Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who regularly makes openly anti-Ukrainian statements.

Upon learning that Fico was invited, Fiala allegedly removed several details from his initial speech, fearing that strategically important information might leak to Moscow through the Slovak Prime Minister. 

A source among Czech diplomats confirmed to journalists that such a decision was indeed made, and Fiala later disclosed these details to a few leaders in one-on-one conversations.

Background:

  • Recently, the Czech Republic announced its decision to pause intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia due to "significant differences," particularly regarding positions on the Russian-Ukrainian war.
  • Fico subsequently stated that Prague had jeopardised its relations with Bratislava.
  • For the same reason, tensions were high during the Visegrád Group summit. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán denied rumours that the Czech and Polish PMs almost shouted at him during disagreements over support for Ukraine.

