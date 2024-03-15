Russian troops target Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian army launched S-300 missiles on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, on 15 March.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At 16:20, Russian troops launched an S-300 missile strike on Zolochiv.

Advertisement:

The attack destroyed a dormitory and an emergency medical care facility. The premises of Zolochiv’s hospital were damaged."

Details: Syniehubov stated that the Russians destroyed two ambulances and partially damaged two more. No casualties were reported.

Support UP or become our patron!