Russian troops target Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 March 2024, 18:55
Photo: Getty Images

The Russian army launched S-300 missiles on Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, on 15 March.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At 16:20, Russian troops launched an S-300 missile strike on Zolochiv.

The attack destroyed a dormitory and an emergency medical care facility. The premises of Zolochiv’s hospital were damaged."

Details: Syniehubov stated that the Russians destroyed two ambulances and partially damaged two more. No casualties were reported.

