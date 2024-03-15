Civilian killed by Russian mine in Kupiansk
Friday, 15 March 2024, 09:07
A 43-year-old resident of the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast was killed in his own garden by an exploding landmine.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Syniehubov: "A 43-year-old man was killed in his own garden after he stepped on an unknown explosive device (early reports indicate that it was Lepestok PFM, also known as a Green Parrot or Butterfly Mine) in Kupiansk."
Details: Syniehubov said that the man died on the way to hospital.
