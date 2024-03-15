All Sections
Greece and Czechia hold talks to supply Ukraine with weapons

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 20:44
Flag of Greece. Photo: Getty Images

The English edition of a Greek newspaper Ekathimerini reported on 15 March that Greece was holding negotiations with Czechia about procurement of armament which it plans to send to Ukraine within the course of 2024.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, Athens informed EU officials responsible for the coordination of aid for Kyiv about the possibility to supply Kyiv with ammunition through Czechia this year.

These weapons are 2,000 127mm Zuni rockets, 180 rockets of unspecified type that are "close to the top of the list of Ukrainian requests", 90,000 90mm anti-tank and anti-aircraft projectiles, 4 million bullets, and 70 M114A1 US-made 155mm howitzers.

The howitzers are in service in the Greek military but have been considered unnecessary for its operational needs for a long time. This is the second batch of M114A1s that Ukraine will receive from Greece.

At the moment, Czech and Greek officials are discussing prices, after which a bilateral agreement will be signed.

Background:

  • Greece supplied Ukraine with anti-aircraft systems and Soviet track infantry carrying vehicles BMP-1 in exchange for more advanced combat vehicles Marder made in Germany.
  • At the beginning of the year, the media reported that the Greek government ordered to prepare a package of weapons and equipment no longer used by the Armed Forces of Greece to be sent to Ukraine.

Subjects: GreeceCzechiaweaponsaid for Ukraine
