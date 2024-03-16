All Sections
Polish PM urges US House Speaker to finally approve aid to Ukraine after Odesa tragedy

European PravdaSaturday, 16 March 2024, 16:33
Polish PM urges US House Speaker to finally approve aid to Ukraine after Odesa tragedy
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on US House Speaker Mike Johnson to finally take steps to approve aid to Ukraine, advising him to look at the consequences of Russia's strikes on Odesa.

Source: Tusk on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk's tweet appeared on the afternoon of 16 March. By this time, 21 people had already been killed in Odesa as a result of Russian missile strikes on 15 March – another wounded rescue worker passed away in hospital.

"Look at Odesa, Speaker Johnson. How many more arguments do you need to take a decision?" Tusk asked. 

Background:

  • It was reported this week that US House Speaker Mike Johnson has actually agreed to unblock the decision to provide aid to Ukraine, but with significant changes – it should be a House of Representatives bill and should take the form of a loan or lend-lease.
  • He also admitted that aid to Ukraine and Israel would still be divided into separate bills. Any new bill will have to receive enough votes in both the House and Senate. 
  • This week, for the first time since December 2023, the United States announced a new $300 million aid package for Ukraine. It was explained that these funds are the result of unanticipated cost savings in contracts from previous aid packages.
  • Polish leaders, President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, spoke with US President Joe Biden earlier this week about how to maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine, among other things. 

