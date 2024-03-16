Death toll from Russian attack on Odesa rises as firefighter dies in hospital – photo
Saturday, 16 March 2024, 12:07
39-year-old driver and firefighter Vitalii Alymov passed away in hospital on the morning of 16 March. He suffered severe injuries on 15 March while performing his duties as a result of a second missile strike by the Russians on Odesa.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The number of fatalities as a result of the Russian attack on 15 March has risen to 21 people.
Reportedly, medics did everything possible, but unfortunately, they could not save the man’s life.
Background:
- The authorities called the Russian strike on Odesa on 15 March, which killed 20 people, the deadliest in the city in terms of casualties.
- The city and the oblast have declared a period of mourning on 16 March for the 20 people who were killed.
