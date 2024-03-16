Death toll from Russian attack on Odesa rises as firefighter dies in hospital – photo

39-year-old driver and firefighter Vitalii Alymov passed away in hospital on the morning of 16 March. He suffered severe injuries on 15 March while performing his duties as a result of a second missile strike by the Russians on Odesa.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The number of fatalities as a result of the Russian attack on 15 March has risen to 21 people.

Reportedly, medics did everything possible, but unfortunately, they could not save the man’s life.

The authorities called the Russian strike on Odesa on 15 March, which killed 20 people, the deadliest in the city in terms of casualties.

The city and the oblast have declared a period of mourning on 16 March for the 20 people who were killed.

