All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House announces US$300 million military aid package for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 20:06
White House announces US$300 million military aid package for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States is providing Ukraine with a US$300 million security assistance package – the first in 2024 – as supplemental funding continues to be blocked in the US Congress.

Source: Jake Sullivan, United States National Security Advisor, at a briefing, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, on behalf of President Biden, I’m announcing an emergency package of security assistance and US$300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine’s pressing needs."

Advertisement:

Details: Sullivan added that the funds for security assistance have come from unanticipated cost savings in existing Pentagon contracts to replace weapons previously sent to Ukraine, so this package will not affect American security.

He added that the package contains a large batch of artillery munitions and GMLRS rounds for HIMARS systems, which Ukraine desperately needs to keep repelling Russian attacks. 

This announcement of US military aid to Ukraine will be the first since December 2023. It comes as Republicans continue to block the allocation of additional funds to Kyiv in the US Congress.

An aid package for Ukraine has been stuck in Congress since last autumn due to disputes between Democrats and Republicans over the management of their country's border with Mexico.

The bipartisan package of support for Ukraine was passed by the US Senate in February, but was blocked by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson said the bill on supplemental funding for Ukraine would be considered as soon as the issue of funding the federal government is resolved.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
USA
Next batch of US military assistance to Ukraine may include ATACMS long-range missiles
US to announce $400 million aid package for Ukraine – Reuters
US Department of State on Pope's call for "white flag"
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
All News
Advertisement: