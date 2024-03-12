White House announces US$300 million military aid package for Ukraine

The United States is providing Ukraine with a US$300 million security assistance package – the first in 2024 – as supplemental funding continues to be blocked in the US Congress.

Source: Jake Sullivan, United States National Security Advisor, at a briefing, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, on behalf of President Biden, I’m announcing an emergency package of security assistance and US$300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine’s pressing needs."

Details: Sullivan added that the funds for security assistance have come from unanticipated cost savings in existing Pentagon contracts to replace weapons previously sent to Ukraine, so this package will not affect American security.

He added that the package contains a large batch of artillery munitions and GMLRS rounds for HIMARS systems, which Ukraine desperately needs to keep repelling Russian attacks.

This announcement of US military aid to Ukraine will be the first since December 2023. It comes as Republicans continue to block the allocation of additional funds to Kyiv in the US Congress.

An aid package for Ukraine has been stuck in Congress since last autumn due to disputes between Democrats and Republicans over the management of their country's border with Mexico.

The bipartisan package of support for Ukraine was passed by the US Senate in February, but was blocked by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson said the bill on supplemental funding for Ukraine would be considered as soon as the issue of funding the federal government is resolved.

