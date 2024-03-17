All Sections
German Foreign Ministry condemns Putin's "elections" in occupied Ukrainian territories

European PravdaSunday, 17 March 2024, 17:23
German Foreign Ministry condemns Putin's elections in occupied Ukrainian territories
A ballot box during the Russian election. Stock photo: Getty Images

The German Foreign Ministry has stated that Russian "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories are invalid and violate the international law.

Source: German Foreign Ministry on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The pseudo-election in Russia is neither free nor fair, the result will surprise nobody. Putin's rule is authoritarian, he relies on censorship, repression & violence. The "election" in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void & another breach of international law," the statement said.

The UK previously stated that Russia's organisation of "presidential elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories is illegal.

On Friday, the United States condemned Russia's organisation of sham elections in occupied territories.

Almost 60 UN countries also expressed their condemnation in a joint statement.

Subjects: ELECTIONSGermany
