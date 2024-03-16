Russia has no basis to hold elections on sovereign Ukrainian territory – UK Foreign Office
Saturday, 16 March 2024, 15:33
The UK has reiterated that Russia's organisation of voting in the sham presidential election in the occupied territories of Ukraine is illegal.
Source: a statement by the UK Foreign Office, reported by European Pravda
Quote: "Russia has no legitimate basis to hold elections on the sovereign Ukrainian territory of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea. These areas are a part of Ukraine."
Russia has no legitimate basis to hold elections on the sovereign Ukrainian territory of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea.— Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) March 16, 2024
These areas are a part of Ukraine.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/gXrh6AX3Yb
Background:
- On Friday, the United States condemned Russia's organisation of sham elections in occupied territories.
- Almost 60 UN countries also expressed their condemnation in a joint statement.
- Charles Michel, President of the European Council, sarcastically congratulated Putin on his "victory in the elections", stressing that this process cannot be considered a democratic expression of will.
