Russia has no basis to hold elections on sovereign Ukrainian territory – UK Foreign Office

The UK has reiterated that Russia's organisation of voting in the sham presidential election in the occupied territories of Ukraine is illegal.

Source: a statement by the UK Foreign Office, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia has no legitimate basis to hold elections on the sovereign Ukrainian territory of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea. These areas are a part of Ukraine."

These areas are a part of Ukraine.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/gXrh6AX3Yb — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) March 16, 2024

Background:

On Friday, the United States condemned Russia's organisation of sham elections in occupied territories.

Almost 60 UN countries also expressed their condemnation in a joint statement.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, sarcastically congratulated Putin on his "victory in the elections", stressing that this process cannot be considered a democratic expression of will.

