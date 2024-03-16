All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia has no basis to hold elections on sovereign Ukrainian territory – UK Foreign Office

European PravdaSaturday, 16 March 2024, 15:33
Russia has no basis to hold elections on sovereign Ukrainian territory – UK Foreign Office
UK and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The UK has reiterated that Russia's organisation of voting in the sham presidential election in the occupied territories of Ukraine is illegal. 

Source: a statement by the UK Foreign Office, reported by European Pravda  

Quote: "Russia has no legitimate basis to hold elections on the sovereign Ukrainian territory of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea. These areas are a part of Ukraine."  

Advertisement:

Background

  • On Friday, the United States condemned Russia's organisation of sham elections in occupied territories.
  • Almost 60 UN countries also expressed their condemnation in a joint statement.
  • Charles Michel, President of the European Council, sarcastically congratulated Putin on his "victory in the elections", stressing that this process cannot be considered a democratic expression of will.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ELECTIONSUK
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
ELECTIONS
Member of Montenegrin capital's Council goes to Russia to "observe" Putin's "elections"
Russian elections are Putin's self-proclamation in sterile conditions – Ukraine's ambassador at UN Security Council
Moldova vows response to Russia's holding presidential elections in occupied Transnistria
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: