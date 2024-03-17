Moldovan government responds to claims of Russian drone attack on Tiraspol

Moldovan Bureau of Reintegration has responded to the reports about a drone attacking a military base in Tiraspol.

Details: The Bureau of Reintegration said that it could not confirm the incident, calling it an "attempt to provoke fear and panic in the region".

The bureau also said that they have contacted other government institutions and studied the photos and footage from the site in Tiraspol where the incident allegedly took place. "After studying the footage and obtaining more information we can report that this incident is an attempt to provoke fear and panic in the region. The military equipment that can be seen in the footage has been decommissioned for the past several years," the bureau said.

"The Moldovan government, which maintains contact with Ukraine, cannot confirm any attacks on the Transnistrian region," Moldovan Bureau of Reintegration said.

Background:

Earlier on 17 March, the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria (Moldova) reported an explosion and fire on the premises of a military unit in the city of Tiraspol as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. The fire after the strike could have destroyed a helicopter.

In January, unrecognised Transnistria claimed that "special strike teams" were being created in Moldova for murders and sabotage operations in the Transnistrian territories. The Transnistrian authorities provided no proof or evidence for these claims.

Transnistria, where Russian troops have been illegally present for over 30 years, violating the sovereignty of Moldova, is the source of regional tensions.

In 2022, unrecognised local authorities similarly reported a series of explosions at military facilities, which led to speculations about possible preparation for the invasion by the Russian forces from the Transnistrian territory.

