All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Moldovan government responds to claims of Russian drone attack on Tiraspol

Sunday, 17 March 2024, 18:54
Moldovan government responds to claims of Russian drone attack on Tiraspol
Moldovan flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Moldovan Bureau of Reintegration has responded to the reports about a drone attacking a military base in Tiraspol.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Newsmaker

Details: The Bureau of Reintegration said that it could not confirm the incident, calling it an "attempt to provoke fear and panic in the region".

Advertisement:

The bureau also said that they have contacted other government institutions and studied the photos and footage from the site in Tiraspol where the incident allegedly took place. "After studying the footage and obtaining more information we can report that this incident is an attempt to provoke fear and panic in the region. The military equipment that can be seen in the footage has been decommissioned for the past several years," the bureau said.

"The Moldovan government, which maintains contact with Ukraine, cannot confirm any attacks on the Transnistrian region," Moldovan Bureau of Reintegration said. 

Background:

  • Earlier on 17 March, the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria (Moldova) reported an explosion and fire on the premises of a military unit in the city of Tiraspol as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. The fire after the strike could have destroyed a helicopter.
  • In January, unrecognised Transnistria claimed that "special strike teams" were being created in Moldova for murders and sabotage operations in the Transnistrian territories. The Transnistrian authorities provided no proof or evidence for these claims.
  • Transnistria, where Russian troops have been illegally present for over 30 years, violating the sovereignty of Moldova, is the source of regional tensions.
  • In 2022, unrecognised local authorities similarly reported a series of explosions at military facilities, which led to speculations about possible preparation for the invasion by the Russian forces from the Transnistrian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: