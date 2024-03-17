All Sections
Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 17 March 2024, 17:48
Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video
Consequences of a drone attack in Transnistria. Photo: Pervii Pridnestrovskii channel

The unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria (Moldova) has reported an explosion and fire on the premises of a military unit in the city of Tiraspol as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. The fire after the strike could have destroyed a helicopter.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Transnistrian state channel Pervii Pridnestrovskii, which spread photos and videos from the site of the attack

Quote: "Today a fire broke out as a result of an explosion on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol."

Details: Reportedly, the explosion supposedly occurred as a result of a kamikaze drone, the flight of which was documented from the side of the Clover Bridge. The so-called Clover Bridge is located to the north from Tiraspol near the Ukrainian border.

"There are no victims. Law enforcement agencies are working on site. A criminal proceeding was initiated," Pervii Pridnestrovskii reported.

Judging from the video, published by the channel, fire from the alleged drone attack could have destroyed a helicopter.

The Pridnestrovets Telegram channel specified that the explosion occurred at 12:10 local time.

Background:

  • In January, unrecognised Transnistria claimed that "special strike teams" were allegedly being prepared in Moldova for murders and sabotage operations in the Transnistrian territories. The Transnistrian authorities provided no proof or at least some evidence for these claims.
  • Transnistria, where Russian troops have been illegally present for over 30 years, violating the sovereignty of Moldova, is the source of regional tensions.
  • In 2022, local "authorities" similarly reported about the series of explosions at the facilities, which led to speculations about possible preparation for the invasion by the Russian forces from the Transnistrian territory.
  • Recently, the Transnistrian "Ministry of State Security" also spread rumours about "the incident with the use of firearms", which was refuted by both Kyiv and Kishinev.

