Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

The Russian Defence Ministry has made clear its intention to shield the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) from Ukrainian attacks and has possibly replaced the Black Sea Fleet Commander as part of this move.

Details: ISW analysts believe Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's stance on protecting the Black Sea Fleet creates an environment where Shoigu can either take credit if the BSF is more effective in defending itself against Ukrainian attacks or blame other commanders should the BSF fail in its efforts.

Ukrainian strikes in the Black Sea have forced the BSF to relocate most of its naval assets from its main base in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol (Crimea) to smaller bases with less capability in the port city of Novorossiysk (Russia) and elsewhere.

The Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) reported that Ukrainian strikes had disabled about 33% of the BSF warships as of early February 2024, including 24 ships and one submarine.

Shoigu visited the Black Sea Fleet command post in occupied Sevastopol (Crimea), where he was briefed on Ukrainian operations and the effectiveness of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

He stressed that the Black Sea Fleet must conduct daily counter-attack exercises and ordered that the Black Sea Fleet install additional weapons, including large-calibre systems and machine guns, to strengthen Russian defences.

In addition, Shoigu heard a report from Russian Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, who, some Russian sources say, has recently replaced Admiral Viktor Sokolov as commander of the Black Sea Fleet. However, ISW cannot confirm this claim.

