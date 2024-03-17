Russian defence minister arrives in occupied Crimea, advises improving defence

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited occupied Crimea, where he received reports from the Black Sea Fleet command and offered advice on how to defend against Ukrainian attacks.

Source: Ministry of Defenсe of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Details: Shoigu set a priority task "to conduct constant training to repel enemy terrorist attacks both in the daytime and at night, and to increase the survivability of ships and vessels and the security of infrastructure in the fleet’s zone of responsibility".

He also ordered the installation of additional fire weapons, including heavy machine gun rifle systems, to destroy assault drones.

