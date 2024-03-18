All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukMonday, 18 March 2024, 08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours alone, Russian forces have lost 810 soldiers, 19 tanks, 17 armoured combat vehicles and 34 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • 431,550 (+810) military personnel;
  • 6,809 (+19) tanks;
  • 13,014 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,668 (+34) artillery systems;
  • 1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 720 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,308 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,922 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,141 (+68) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,731 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment. 

The information is being confirmed. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Russia
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
"Ballot box rebellion" has started in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
RECENT NEWS
18:08
Ukrainska Pravda celebrates 100 Ukrainian women bringing victory closer
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
All News
Advertisement: