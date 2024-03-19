Dangerous harvest: Police finds unexploded drone and drone debris in forest and fields – photo

Vinnytsia Oblast Police has found an unexploded Russian drone and fragments of three other Russian Shahed drones nearby.

Source: Vinnytsia Oblast Police

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "The police received four reports of UAV fragments being found in Vinnytsia, Haisyn and Zhmerynka districts on 17-18 March.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

One of the drones was found in a forest and had failed to detonate. The wreckage of three Shahed drones, which had scattered within 200 metres of the crash site, was found in the fields."

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The police reported that there were no casualties following the drone crashes, and no civilian infrastructure was damaged. Explosives experts are currently inspecting the crash sites. The drones will be destroyed after information about the crashes has been documented.

