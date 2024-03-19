All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Dangerous harvest: Police finds unexploded drone and drone debris in forest and fields – photo

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 19 March 2024, 10:05
Dangerous harvest: Police finds unexploded drone and drone debris in forest and fields – photo
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Vinnytsia Oblast Police has found an unexploded Russian drone and fragments of three other Russian Shahed drones nearby.

Source: Vinnytsia Oblast Police

 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "The police received four reports of UAV fragments being found in Vinnytsia, Haisyn and Zhmerynka districts on 17-18 March.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

One of the drones was found in a forest and had failed to detonate. The wreckage of three Shahed drones, which had scattered within 200 metres of the crash site, was found in the fields."

 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The police reported that there were no casualties following the drone crashes, and no civilian infrastructure was damaged. Explosives experts are currently inspecting the crash sites. The drones will be destroyed after information about the crashes has been documented.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Vinnytsia Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Vinnytsia Oblast
Drone attack on house in Vinnytsia Oblast: woman dies in hospital, death toll rises to 2 – photo
Russian drone strikes apartment block in Vinnytsia Oblast, killing one civilian
Russian night attack: infrastructure facility on fire in Vinnytsia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: