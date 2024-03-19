Herdsman killed by unexploded Russian shell in Kherson Oblast

A man was killed in the village of Molodetske, Kherson Oblast, after he tried to remove a piece of unexploded ordnance from a field.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A tragic incident occurred near the village of Molodetske. A man who was grazing cattle found unexploded ordnance and decided to take the device with him. The shell detonated, resulting in fatal injuries to the local resident."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin urged residents to be cautious and to not handle suspicious objects themselves, but call the police or rescue workers.

Support UP or become our patron!