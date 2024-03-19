All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Herdsman killed by unexploded Russian shell in Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 19 March 2024, 11:35
Herdsman killed by unexploded Russian shell in Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

A man was killed in the village of Molodetske, Kherson Oblast, after he tried to remove a piece of unexploded ordnance from a field.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A tragic incident occurred near the village of Molodetske. A man who was grazing cattle found unexploded ordnance and decided to take the device with him. The shell detonated, resulting in fatal injuries to the local resident."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin urged residents to be cautious and to not handle suspicious objects themselves, but call the police or rescue workers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson OblastwarRussia
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians actively attack on 7 fronts, with 60 combat clashes occurring over past day – General Staff report
3 people killed in Kherson Oblast while disassembling FPV drone
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures civilian and 3 police officers – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: