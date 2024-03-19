Zelenskyy holds phone call with European Council President ahead of EU summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the European Council meeting.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (Х), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the conversation touched upon further steps toward the actual beginning of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations and the ongoing comprehensive support for Ukraine from the EU.

Zelenskyy thanked Michel for the EU Council’s approval of a special €5 billion assistance fund for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility.

They discussed potential ways to increase artillery ammunition supply to Ukraine and the importance of extending autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine for another year.

"I emphasised that maintaining the trade liberalisation regime with the EU is critical to supporting Ukraine's economy during the war," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background:

European Council President Charles Michel called on European states to take Russia seriously as a military threat and prepare for all possible scenarios.

On 18 March, foreign ministers of the EU member states adopted a final decision to allocate an additional €5 billion for military support to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility.

The European Council Summit, the gathering of EU state leaders, will take place on 21-22 March. Among other things, it will assess Ukraine's progress on the path towards the EU.

