Putin's ambitions will not be limited to Moldova and Georgia, he will go wherever they let him go – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's ambitions are not limited to the borders of Russia’s immediate neighbouring countries and he will move further – as far as he is allowed to.

European Pravda reports

Details: Kuleba mentioned the document distributed by Russia at the end of 2021 where the Kremlin demanded that NATO return to its borders as of 1997.

"I would not limit Putin's ambitions to Moldova and Georgia. His plans go much, much further, and he will move as far as he is allowed to.

That's why the most effective way to prevent a situation where NATO and Central European countries fight Russian soldiers on their own territory is to help Ukraine defeat Russia on our territory," he said.

Kuleba said that whatever the cost of helping Ukraine now, the cost of waging a war on its own is much higher, including the highest price in human lives that Ukraine is currently paying.

He stressed that, given Putin's desire to restore the Soviet Union, his ambitions go beyond the borders of Russia’s immediate neighbouring countries.

"He does not recognise the right of many states to be within their internationally recognised borders, so Central Asian countries should also be concerned," Kuleba added.

Background: Earlier, German intelligence services prepared an analysis of the military threat from Russia for the German government, which predicted that "starting in 2026", it could attack the territory of NATO member states.

In recent weeks, a number of European NATO countries have warned of the risk of Russian aggression in the near future. For example, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in January that the Alliance should prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within 5-8 years.

