All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians and Belarusians will not attend 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:59
Russians and Belarusians will not attend 2024 Olympics opening ceremony
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian and Belarusian athletes competing as neutrals will not take part in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Source: a statement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Details: The decision on whether they can attend the closing ceremony will be taken at a later stage.

Advertisement:

The IOC Executive Committee has permitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Olympic Games, but only as individuals and under a neutral flag. The committee also pointed out that the athletes must meet the conditions of selection for neutrality.

Background:

  • The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne recently rejected an appeal by the Russian Olympic Committee against the decision to terminate its membership of the International Olympic Committee.
  • The Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August 2024.
  • Over 400 Ukrainian athletes have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: