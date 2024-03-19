Russians and Belarusians will not attend 2024 Olympics opening ceremony
Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:59
Russian and Belarusian athletes competing as neutrals will not take part in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Source: a statement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
Details: The decision on whether they can attend the closing ceremony will be taken at a later stage.
The IOC Executive Committee has permitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Olympic Games, but only as individuals and under a neutral flag. The committee also pointed out that the athletes must meet the conditions of selection for neutrality.
Background:
- The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne recently rejected an appeal by the Russian Olympic Committee against the decision to terminate its membership of the International Olympic Committee.
- The Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August 2024.
- Over 400 Ukrainian athletes have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
