Russians and Belarusians will not attend 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

Russian and Belarusian athletes competing as neutrals will not take part in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Source: a statement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Details: The decision on whether they can attend the closing ceremony will be taken at a later stage.

The IOC Executive Committee has permitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Olympic Games, but only as individuals and under a neutral flag. The committee also pointed out that the athletes must meet the conditions of selection for neutrality.

Background:

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne recently rejected an appeal by the Russian Olympic Committee against the decision to terminate its membership of the International Olympic Committee.

The Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

Over 400 Ukrainian athletes have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

