Ukraine extends emergency assistance to Polish power system

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 2 March 2024, 10:53
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian power system provided emergency assistance to Poland on 1 March.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: On 1 March, Poland requested emergency assistance. Ukraine provided assistance from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 17:00, with a total capacity of 1540 MWh.

Ukraine is not experiencing a deficit in power capacities, with 14 units of power generating equipment from thermal power plants in reserve, including 11 units and three units of power generating equipment from thermal and combined heat and power plants, which will be engaged if necessary.

Additionally, commercial imports and exports of electricity are planned for the day. Imports of electricity amount to 153 MWh, and exports to Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary amount to 8,779 MWh.

Background: In February, on some days, Ukraine exported more electricity than it imported over the course of a day.

