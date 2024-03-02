Ukrainian fencer wins bronze at World Cup

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan won the bronze medal at the World Fencing Cup in Athens, Greece.

Source: Champion

In a tense match of the semifinal, Kharlan, leading with a score of 14:12, lost to Lucía Martín-Portugués from Spain with a difference of only one point – 14:15.

Advertisement:

Famous French fencers Sara Balzer and Manon Brunet met in the other semi-final. The winner was determined on the last shot, and the victory went to Balzer with a score of 15:14.

After a confident victory in the quarter-finals against Misaki Emura from Japan (15:8), a two-time world champion, Kharlan guaranteed herself a medal.

At the beginning of the tournament, Ukrainian Kharlan won three rounds in a row. In the first round, she defeated Kelly Lusinier of France (15:14), then Palina Kaspiarovich of Azerbaijan (15:13) and Magda Skarbonkiewicz of the United States (15:13).

Previously Olha Kharlan won the World Cup in Peru.

Support UP or become our patron!