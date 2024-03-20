Polish-Ukrainian border has to be unblocked, says EU chief diplomat

Josep Borrell, the EU chief diplomat, has said that Polish protesters should cease their blockade of the Ukrainian border and find another way to hash out their import disputes.

Source: Borrell, at a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday following the EU-Ukraine Association Council, reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell stressed that the border with Ukraine needs to be unblocked.

"Well, about the blockade of the border… Yes, we are aware of it; we are closely following these events. Certainly, the border has to be unblocked," Borrell said.

Regardless of the reasons given by the protesters, these problems can be solved by other means, he stressed.

"From a military point of view, links between Ukraine and the EU need to be kept open. And for the benefit of civilians too. I understand that there may be concerns, but the way to resolve them is certainly not to jeopardise the freedom of movement between Ukraine and Poland at this critical moment," Borrell added.

Background:

On Wednesday, it became known that Polish farmers intend to block the movement of passenger buses at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing point.

It was reported that on Wednesday, 20 March, Polish farmers are planning hundreds of demonstrations and blockades across Poland.

