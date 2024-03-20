All Sections
Dutch defence minister visits Dnipro and Kyiv and meets Zelenskyy – photo

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 19:33
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Kajsa Ollongren, Defence Minister of the Netherlands, travelled to the city of Dnipro and then to Kyiv, where she met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stressed the importance of Ollongren’s visit to Dnipro, where she and her colleagues could witness first-hand the destruction wrecked by Russian attacks.

"We are grateful to the Dutch government led by the Prime Minister, to the Dutch parliament, and to Dutch people for all their support and for the important decisions they are making to help Ukraine. We have signed a very important security agreement between the countries," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that the Netherlands has played a key role in the establishment and ongoing operation of the international coalition to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and thanked the Dutch government for the important decision to give those fighter jets to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy briefed Ollongren about the situation on the front and Ukraine’s Defence Forces’ most pressing needs. Strengthening Ukraine’s air defence and ensuring sufficient ammunition, armoured vehicle and UAV supply were the focus of their conversation.

 
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren at the Office of the Ukrainian President in Kyiv
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Previously: The Netherlands had recently allocated €250 million for a Czech initiative to urgently buy 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

Subjects: NetherlandsUkraineZelenskyy
