US House of Representatives condemns Russian Federation for abducting Ukrainian children

The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children.

Details: Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild, a cosponsor of the resolution, stated that "Russia's crimes against children are the most heinous aspect of their relentless campaign of state violence against Ukraine."

The legislator added that Russian crimes against Ukrainian children violate the International Convention on Genocide, and the resolution she submitted holds the Russian government accountable for the illegal abduction of children from Ukraine and condemns these actions.

"I will continue to work with my colleagues and the Ukrainian-American community to bring this resolution to a full vote," Wild stated as the document heads to the US Senate. Wild hopes that there will be unequivocal support for democracy and humanity.

She also stated that Russia is "trying to destroy a generation of Ukrainian children" through its aggressive actions, which have increased the risks of human trafficking, child labour exploitation, gender-based violence, hunger, injuries, education deprivation, and the deaths of many children.

Representatives from the Ukrainian delegation, including Ukrainian teenagers who survived Russian abduction and torture, testified before the US Congress in January during the Helsinki Commission hearings.

Then Republican Congressman Joe Wilson compared the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians to Hitler's actions during WWII, when children from occupied European countries were abducted on his initiative.

"The Russians will bear responsibility for the crimes committed in Ukraine. In three weeks, the United States Helsinki Commission will hold hearings in Nuremberg's Hall 600, the same building where war criminals were tried in the 1940s. There is no more symbolic courtroom to discuss the war crimes of Russia's elite and war criminal Vladimir Putin," Wilson said.

According to Business Insider, nine Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against a resolution condemning Ukrainian child abductions the day before.

For the resolution to be finalised, it must be approved by both houses of the United States Congress. Instead, the resolution does not require the president's signature because it only addresses the position of the Congress, which does not necessitate executive action.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) approved a resolution addressing the situation of Ukrainian children, including those abducted and subjected to Russian attempts to erase their identity, as well as those who have found refuge in the EU.

