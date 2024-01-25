All Sections
PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and sheltered in Europe

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 13:37
PACE. Photo: Facebook

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE has approved a resolution addressing the situation of Ukrainian children, including those abducted and subjected to Russian attempts to erase their identity, as well as those who have found refuge in the EU.

Source: European Pravda, reporting from Strasbourg

Details: Reportedly, the decision adopted by PACE members concerns all Ukrainian children, as there are no children untouched by Russian aggression.

The PACE resolution is based on a project prepared by Ukrainian deputy Olena Khomenko, supported by 85 PACE members with no votes against it. 

The document calls on the national parliaments of all Council of Europe member states to adopt decisions "condemning the war crimes against children and recognising deportations, forcible transfers, and unjustifiable delay in repatriation of Ukrainian children … as a crime of genocide".

It also emphasises the urgent need to bring the children back to Ukraine, stating that the more time passes, the less likely it is these children will be found, while they are being exposed to a new culture and language and subjected to psychological and/or physical aggression. 

The resolution also states that even Ukrainian children using the temporary protection system in the EU "need to receive education and healthcare, including mental health support, that are tailored to their specific situation, to maintain their connections with their language and culture, which will facilitate their future return to Ukraine".

European Pravda is preparing a more detailed article on the adopted decision.

Subjects: PACEUkrainianschildrengenocide
