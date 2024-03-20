Ukraine's Ombudsman reveals how many Ukrainians are considered missing

In Ukraine, nearly 30,000 people are considered missing under special circumstances or have been illegally detained as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.

However, because the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances is still being filled out and data verified, the figure could be significantly higher, as the Ombudsman's Office stated.

They noted that all missing people are divided into three categories: children, civilians, and prisoners of war.

Oleksandr Kononenko, the representative of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of bodies of the security and defence sectors, stated that among the civilians detained by Russia are sick and vulnerable groups of the population.

"Of all the civilians illegally detained and convicted by the Russian Federation, about 1,600 people have been verified," he added.

Kononenko also stated, during a meeting with representatives of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Moscow Mechanism, that three OSCE employees are being held hostage in Russia.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the Moscow OSCE mechanism in Ukraine was recently launched.

"This allowed us to create a special international mission consisting of independent experts. The Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights is one of the first state bodies visited by experts," Lubinets added.

