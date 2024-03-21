US Ambassador says first global meeting of advisers on Peace Formula held in Kyiv

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has noted that a meeting of national security advisers from countries around the world convened in Kyiv on 20 March to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

Source: European Pravda

Details: There was no official announcement of such a meeting in Kyiv, although the ambassador mentioned the gathering when commenting on Russia's missile strikes on Kyiv on Thursday morning (21 March).

"Russia’s answer to yesterday’s gathering in Kyiv of NSAs from countries around the world to discuss [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula? A Khinzhal hypersonic missile to Kyiv at 5:00, injuring 10 civilians including a child," Brink tweeted.

Background: Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden, visited Kyiv the day before.

During the visit, Sullivan stated that the United States was confident in Ukraine's victory and urged Ukrainians to believe in the United States amid efforts to pass a critical aid package for Ukraine.

Officially, no meetings of national security advisers working on implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula had previously taken place in Ukraine, but rather outside the country.

Ukraine and Switzerland are currently preparing to hold a Global Peace Summit to develop ways to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Over 160 countries are expected to be invited to the summit, though Russia will not be invited at this point.

