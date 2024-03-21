NATO Military Committee chair visits Kyiv for first time since full-scale invasion

Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, has commenced his visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

Quote from Bauer: "My arrival is the first NATO military delegation to visit Ukraine since the full-scale invasion and is a testament to the fact that NATO and Ukraine are closer than ever."

Details: Bauer delivered his speech at the Kyiv Security Forum. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit Ukraine in person and meet with the Ukrainian political and military leadership.

The chairman said this visit allows him to express his "deep respect" for the courage and strength Ukrainians have shown both on and off the battlefield.

Quote from Bauer: "Every day, we are getting closer, more compatible. Together, we are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes a member of our Alliance. The Swedish flag will not be the only blue and yellow flag at NATO Headquarters."

Background: Recently, Bauer stated that the West was "too optimistic" about the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2023.

The official also urged NATO to adapt its military capabilities in the era of unpredictability, in which "anything can happen".

