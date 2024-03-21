All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO Military Committee chair visits Kyiv for first time since full-scale invasion

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 12:06
NATO Military Committee chair visits Kyiv for first time since full-scale invasion
NATO Military Committee Chair Rob Bauer. Photo: Wikipedia.org

Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, has commenced his visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

Quote from Bauer: "My arrival is the first NATO military delegation to visit Ukraine since the full-scale invasion and is a testament to the fact that NATO and Ukraine are closer than ever."

Advertisement:

Details: Bauer delivered his speech at the Kyiv Security Forum. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit Ukraine in person and meet with the Ukrainian political and military leadership.

The chairman said this visit allows him to express his "deep respect" for the courage and strength Ukrainians have shown both on and off the battlefield.

Quote from Bauer: "Every day, we are getting closer, more compatible. Together, we are doing everything to ensure that Ukraine becomes a member of our Alliance. The Swedish flag will not be the only blue and yellow flag at NATO Headquarters."

Background: Recently, Bauer stated that the West was "too optimistic" about the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2023.

The official also urged NATO to adapt its military capabilities in the era of unpredictability, in which "anything can happen".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOKyiv
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
NATO
Russia could attack NATO as early as 2026 – Polish president
NATO Secretary General on Putin's "elections": Neither free nor fair
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: