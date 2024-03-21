Russians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles: 1 civilian killed, several more wounded

The Russians attacked the city of Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles on 21 March, killing one person and injuring six more.

Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Air Force of Ukraine

Details: At 14:33, Sienkevych reported a loud explosion in Mykolaiv. According to him, the Russians employed ballistic missiles.

At 14:41, Ukraine's Air Force reported that there was a threat of using ballistic missiles from the south.

Later, Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that one woman was killed and four more people were injured: three women and one man.

Updated: At 16:24, Kim reported six people who were injured in the attack.

At 17:53, Sienkevych clarified that the Russians hit the industrial business. Minor fires broke out at the scene, which firefighters promptly extinguished. No damage to residential buildings was recorded.

This news has been updated since publication.

