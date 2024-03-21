All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles: 1 civilian killed, several more wounded

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 21 March 2024, 15:23
Russians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles: 1 civilian killed, several more wounded
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the city of Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles on 21 March, killing one person and injuring six more.

Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Air Force of Ukraine 

Details: At 14:33, Sienkevych reported a loud explosion in Mykolaiv. According to him, the Russians employed ballistic missiles.

Advertisement:

At 14:41, Ukraine's Air Force reported that there was a threat of using ballistic missiles from the south.

Later, Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that one woman was killed and four more people were injured: three women and one man.

Updated: At 16:24, Kim reported six people who were injured in the attack.

At 17:53, Sienkevych clarified that the Russians hit the industrial business. Minor fires broke out at the scene, which firefighters promptly extinguished. No damage to residential buildings was recorded.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaivattackcasualties
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Mykolaiv
Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv: man dies in hospital, number of casualties rises to 8 – video
Ballistic missiles hit Mykolaiv, five locals injured
Russians are insidiously changing their tactics in bombarding Mykolaiv – Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: