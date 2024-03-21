Memorial to Ukrainian soldiers placed in forest near Moshchun, where battles with Russians took place in 2022 – photo

Memorial to Ukrainian soldiers in forest near Moshchun. Photo: Office of the President

On 21 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's military leadership honoured the memory of the defenders killed in the battle for Moshchun. The Angels of Victory memorial was placed in the forest near Moshchun.

Source: Office of the President; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Today [21 March – ed.] we remember a battle that should never be forgotten. It was in the battles for Moshchun and the nearby battles for Hostomel, Irpin, and other towns and villages of Kyiv Oblast that the fate of Ukraine and the Ukrainian capital was determined."

Advertisement:

Details: The commemoration took place at the Angels of Victory memorial, which is being created in the forest near Moshchun, where some of the fiercest battles to defend Kyiv from Russian invaders took place in March 2022.

The participants observed a moment of silence in memory of the soldiers. During the minute of silence, the names of 118 defenders who died in the battles for the village of Moshchun were read out.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy also presented state awards to servicemen of the Armed Forces, the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard and the Security Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the President's Cross of Military Merit was awarded to Mykola Demianiuk, a participant in the defence of Kyiv and a lieutenant colonel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who organised defence in the most dangerous and difficult area of the Russian advance near Moshchun. He also took part in the fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.

In addition, the President presented the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of III degree, the Order for Courage of II and III degrees, and the medal For Military Service to Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The events held at what soon will be the Angels of Victory memorial were also attended by relatives and friends of the fallen defenders.

The commemoration was attended by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the heads of Ukraine’s intelligence services, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service, along with the minister of defence and internal affairs, the head of the Presidential Office, the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council and others.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!