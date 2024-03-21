All Sections
Austria protests idea of transferring profits from Russia's frozen assets for weapons to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 15:46
Austria protests idea of transferring profits from Russia's frozen assets for weapons to Ukraine
Karl Nehammer. Stock photo: Getty Images

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that Vienna opposes the idea of using the profits from Russia's frozen assets to provide weapons for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Karl Nehammer in an interview with the media before the summit of EU leaders, commenting on the proposal of the European Commission to transfer profits from Russiaʼs frozen assets in the EU to weapons for Ukraine. 

Nehammer said that Vienna supports using these funds to restore Ukraine but is against using them to finance military assistance. 

"We, as a neutral state, want to be sure that the money we allow to be used [to support Ukraine] is not going to weapons and ammunition. Initially, it was discussed that the funds would be invested in the reconstruction of Ukraine. I consider this proposal reasonable," the Austrian Chancellor said. 

At the same time, Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of Germany, and Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium, supported using the proceeds from Russian assets for military assistance to Ukraine. 

According to the proposal of the European Commission, 90% of the profit from immobilised sovereign assets of the Russian Federation are to be sent through the European Peace Facility to purchase weapons for Ukraine. The rest will be used for restoration and reconstruction.

The leaders of the 27 EU countries will discuss the proposal at a summit on Thursday, however, according to media reports, it is unlikely that a final decision will be made because of the position of some countries.

Subjects: AustriaRussiamoney
Austria
