Ukraine receives emergency assistance from 3 countries as power outages hit 7 regions

Friday, 22 March 2024, 11:17
Stock photo: Getty Images

Dozens of energy grid facilities have been damaged, including thermal and hydroelectric power plants, the main networks of Ukrenergo (Ukraine's national energy company), and regional energy distribution networks – all of this due to the large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power distribution regulator 

The most complicated situations are in Kharkiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Quote: "The energy grid has maintained its integrity. The Ukrenergo dispatch centre is working on stabilising its operation. Ukrenergo’s repair teams and regional energy distribution companies started emergency restoration work immediately after the all-clear was given.

The 750 kV high-voltage line, the main power line for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), has been taken out of operation. Currently, the ZNPP is being powered only by the backup 330 kV line fixed by repair teams from Ukrenergo on 14 March," the report says.

Electricity consumption is subject to emergency restrictions in the following oblasts:

  • Dnipropetrovsk
  • Donetsk
  • Kirovohrad
  • Odesa
  • Poltava
  • Sumy
  • Kharkiv

Power is being imported from the energy grids of Romania, Slovakia and Poland to ensure the safe operation of the domestic energy grid.

"Emergency restoration work will continue 24/7 until full power is restored to consumers," stated Ukrenergo.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, emphasised that on the morning of 22 March, Russia carried out the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. 

He said that the power supply in the affected areas will be promptly restored in three stages: the restoration of power to critical infrastructure, household consumers, and finally industrial consumers.

Background:

  • The Russians hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, has reported that there is no threat of a dam breach.
  • The Russians conducted two direct hits on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP). Ihor Syrota, General Director of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, has reported that the HPP-2 generating station is in critical condition and it is unknown if it will be able to operate.
  • Emergency rolling blackouts have been imposed in several Ukrainian regions as a result of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. 

