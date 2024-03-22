Russians strike Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: fire raging at station, but no threat of dam breach

The Russians have hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, has reported that there is no threat of a dam breach.

Quote: "Unfortunately, there have been hits on Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant, Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. The non-humans (Russian forces), having already destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, are now attempting to create a new environmental disaster by targeting the hydroelectric infrastructure of Dnipro HPP and its dam."

Details: It is reported that a fire is burning at the station. Firefighters and energy technicians are at the scene, dealing with the aftermath of "numerous airstrikes".

"There is no threat of a dam breach. The situation at the plant's dam is under control," Ukrhydroenergo emphasised.

Russian propagandist and collaborator Vladimir Rogov, as well as a number of Telegram channels, published footage of the fire at the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant after the Russian strike.

Previously:

The Russians attacked the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant at night, and traffic across the dam has been blocked. Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that a Russian missile hit a trolleybus crossing the dam, injuring dozens of people.

Background:

On the night of 21-22 March, the Russians launched Shahed drones and cruise missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine and it was in effect for about four hours.

Explosions were heard in several regions, particularly in the city of Kharkiv, where around 15 explosions were reported. Fire broke out at some sites. The Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities, causing power outages in the city.

Russian forces conducted eight missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported damage to infrastructure facilities and civilian homes.

The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast and an energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast.

Strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in the city of Kryvyi Rih, too.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest in recent times.

