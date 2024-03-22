All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: fire raging at station, but no threat of dam breach

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 March 2024, 08:39
Russians strike Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: fire raging at station, but no threat of dam breach
Photo: Mariupol now on Telegram

The Russians have hit the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, has reported that there is no threat of a dam breach.

Source: Ukrhydroenergo

Quote: "Unfortunately, there have been hits on Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant, Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia. The non-humans (Russian forces), having already destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, are now attempting to create a new environmental disaster by targeting the hydroelectric infrastructure of Dnipro HPP and its dam."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that a fire is burning at the station. Firefighters and energy technicians are at the scene, dealing with the aftermath of "numerous airstrikes". 

"There is no threat of a dam breach. The situation at the plant's dam is under control," Ukrhydroenergo emphasised.

Russian propagandist and collaborator Vladimir Rogov, as well as a number of Telegram channels, published footage of the fire at the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant after the Russian strike.

Previously:

The Russians attacked the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant at night, and traffic across the dam has been blocked. Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that a Russian missile hit a trolleybus crossing the dam, injuring dozens of people.

Background: 

  • On the night of 21-22 March, the Russians launched Shahed drones and cruise missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine and it was in effect for about four hours.
  • Explosions were heard in several regions, particularly in the city of Kharkiv, where around 15 explosions were reported. Fire broke out at some sites. The Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities, causing power outages in the city.
  • Russian forces conducted eight missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported damage to infrastructure facilities and civilian homes.
  • The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast and an energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast. 
  • Strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in the city of Kryvyi Rih, too.
  • Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest in recent times.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhiaenergymissile strike
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Russians launch eight missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure facilities
Ukraine's Defence Ministry posts photos of new fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy Oblasts
Security Service detains Russian agent planning to blow up Zaporizhzhia post office – photo
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: