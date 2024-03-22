All Sections
Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 March 2024, 10:15
Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition
Photo: Telegram channels. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

The Russians conducted two direct hits on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP). Ihor Syrota, General Director of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, has reported that the HPP-2 generating station is in critical condition and it is unknown if it will be able to operate.

Source: Syrota on the air of Radio Svoboda

Quote: "We are losing the plant. The Dnipro hydroelectric power plant in Zaporizhzhia consists of two generation units, HPP-1 and HPP-2. HPP-2 is in jeopardy and we don't know to what extent and with what capacity it will be able to operate. This is all due to missile strikes." 

Details: He explained that there were two direct hits on the plant.

"There were two missile strikes. HPP-2 suffered a direct hit. One missile damaged overhead crane beams, hitting the supports. So HPP-2 is in critical condition and HPP-1 is also currently out of service." 

He added that Ukrhydroenergo is taking measures to raise the floodgates and release water, as it is currently unable to pass through the generation turbines.

Syrota also added that they must completely restore the engine room and electrical equipment. 

"We will assess the aftermath within a day and get a clearer picture of the damage. And whether it [HPP-2] will be able to operate, at least in a limited capacity, or whether it will be out of service entirely," Syrota concluded.

Ukrhydroenergo clarified later that both generation units and a dam had been damaged in the attack. 

Both generation units are not operating at the moment. 

There were no casualties among employees of the hydroelectric power plant. 

Background:

