Ukraine's power engineers restore Zaporizhzhia NPP power line damaged by Russians

Friday, 22 March 2024, 11:31
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian power engineers have repaired the PL-750kV Dniprovska power line, which supplies electricity for the operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, after it was damaged in a Russian missile attack on Friday morning.

Source: press service of NNEGC Energoatom (Ukraine's national nuclear power regulator) on Telegram

Quote: "On 22 March, Ukrainian power engineers returned the Dniprovska PL-750kV overhead power line to service, which was damaged this morning during a massive missile attack of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Currently, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is once again connected to Ukraine's unified energy grid via two power lines: Zaporizhzhia TPP – Ferroalloy with a voltage of 330 kV, and Dniprovska, which provides power for the station's own needs.

Background: 

  • NNEGC Energoatom reported that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was once again on the verge of blackout after the night attack by the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

