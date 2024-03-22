No need for nationwide rolling blackouts – Ukraine's PM

Some areas in Ukraine are experiencing power outages as a result of the large Russian air attacks that occurred on the night of 21-22 March. However, the energy sector as a whole is largely under control, with no need for rolling blackouts to be implemented nationwide.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, on Telegram

Details: According to him, emergency responders and electrical technicians are already working to restore power.

"This morning, the enemy attacked several regions with various types of missiles and drones. The Russian Federation's terrorist attack also caused damage to civilian infrastructure. Injuries and deaths have occurred. [We express] our heartfelt condolences.

Ukraine requires more weapons and air defence systems to protect its people. Russia needs more sanctions and isolation. War should become an unbearable burden for the aggressor," he added.

Background:

The Russians hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, has reported that there is no threat of a dam breach.

The Russians conducted two direct hits on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP). Ihor Syrota, General Director of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, has reported that the HPP-2 generating station is in critical condition and it is unknown if it will be able to operate.

Emergency rolling blackouts have been imposed in several Ukrainian regions as a result of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

