All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

No need for nationwide rolling blackouts – Ukraine's PM

Friday, 22 March 2024, 10:58
No need for nationwide rolling blackouts – Ukraine's PM
Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

Some areas in Ukraine are experiencing power outages as a result of the large Russian air attacks that occurred on the night of 21-22 March. However, the energy sector as a whole is largely under control, with no need for rolling blackouts to be implemented nationwide.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s Prime Minister, on Telegram

Details: According to him, emergency responders and electrical technicians are already working to restore power.

Advertisement:

"This morning, the enemy attacked several regions with various types of missiles and drones. The Russian Federation's terrorist attack also caused damage to civilian infrastructure. Injuries and deaths have occurred. [We express] our heartfelt condolences.

Ukraine requires more weapons and air defence systems to protect its people. Russia needs more sanctions and isolation. War should become an unbearable burden for the aggressor," he added.

Background: 

  • The Russians hit the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. Ukrhydroenergo, Ukraine’s largest hydropower generating company, has reported that there is no threat of a dam breach.
  • The Russians conducted two direct hits on the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HPP). Ihor Syrota, General Director of PJSC Ukrhydroenergo, has reported that the HPP-2 generating station is in critical condition and it is unknown if it will be able to operate.
  • Emergency rolling blackouts have been imposed in several Ukrainian regions as a result of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energy
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
energy
Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition
Russians strike Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: fire raging at station, but no threat of dam breach
Russians attack energy facilities to cause large-scale failure
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: