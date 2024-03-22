Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout again

NNEGC Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, has reported that Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) is once again on the verge of blackout after a night attack by the Russians.

Details: It is reported that during a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine at 05:10, the external overhead power line of OPL-750kV Dniprovska, which connects the temporarily occupied ZNPP to the integrated power system of Ukraine, was disconnected.

Currently, Europe's largest nuclear power plant is connected to the Ukrainian power grid only by the Zaporizhzhia TPP-Ferrosplavna OPL-330kV, which has only recently been repaired.

Quote from the head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin: "This situation is extremely dangerous and may result in an emergency. If the last line of communication with the national power grid is disconnected, ZNPP will be in another blackout, which is a serious violation of the conditions for safe operation of the plant."

Details: He reiterated that the ZNPP must immediately come under full control of Ukraine, and Russia must withdraw its military and hardware from the plant.

Energoatom reiterates that since the beginning of the Russian occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has already experienced eight full blackouts and one partial blackout with the launch of emergency diesel generators and safety systems.

"In the event of their failure, this can entail the development of a nuclear and radiation accident," the NNEGC said.

Background:

On the night of 21-22 March, the Russians launched Shahed drones and cruise missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine and it was in effect for about four hours.

Explosions were heard in several regions, particularly in the city of Kharkiv, where around 15 explosions were reported. Fire broke out at some sites. The Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure facilities, causing power outages in the city.

Russian forces conducted eight missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Ivan Fedorov, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported damage to infrastructure facilities and civilian homes.

The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast and an energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast.

Strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were recorded in the city of Kryvyi Rih, too.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the Russian attack on the night of 21-22 March targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and was the largest in recent times.

